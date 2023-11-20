'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' returns to ABC for 5th year

NEW YORK -- For a fifth year in a row, "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" will return to ABC to celebrate the year's best in music with a night of superstar performances.

On Monday, it was announced that ABC and Dick Clark Productions extended their agreement for the must-see New Year's Eve celebration to air on the network through Jan. 1, 2029.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest live from Times Square, the show celebrates the end of the year with star-studded performances and also gives a look at New Year's celebrations from around the world.

This year's show will air live on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Details about co-hosts, performers and additional locations will be announced soon.