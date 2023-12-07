'New Year's Rockin' Eve' performers include Aqua, Janelle Monáe, Green Day, Ludacris

NEW YORK -- Get ready to ring in the new year! In his 19th year as a host, Ryan Seacrest will lead the countdown to midnight alongside Rita Ora on ABC's, "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

Live from Times Square, the show celebrates the year's best in music and gives a look at New Year's celebrations from around the world.

Jeannie Mai will lead the Hollywood festivities, which will feature a chart-topping roster of artists.

Performers announced Thursday include Aqua, Bebe Rexha, Green Day, Thirty Seconds to Mars and Paul Russell among others.

Here's what to know:

What time and where can I watch?

This year's show will air live on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Which artists will be performing?

Aqua is set to perform hits "Barbie Girl" and "Doctor Jones," both from the three-time certified platinum 1997 album "Aquarium."

Honored as this year's Billboard Women in Music Rising Star, Doechii will perform "What It Is" and "Persuasive."

Ellie Goulding marks a decade since her first No. 1 hit single "Burn," with a three-song performance that will also include GRAMMY-nominated single "Miracle" and "Midnight Dreams" from her latest album, "Higher Than Heaven."

Green Day, will rip through "Basket Case," "Welcome to Paradise," "American Idiot," and "Holiday." Plus, they will unveil the live debut of the song "Dilemma" from the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers new album "Saviors."

Janelle Monáe will perform "Champagne Sh**" and "Haute" from her recent GRAMMY-nominated album, "The Age of Pleasure."

Loud Luxury, Two Friends, and Bebe Rexha will perform their chart-topping hit "If Only I."

Ludacris will celebrate 10 years since the release of his chart-topping single "Stand Up" with a special performance of the 2003 hit as part of a multisong performance medley.

Nile Rodgers (and CHIC) will perform his penned classics "Le Freak," "Get Lucky," "Everybody Dance," and "Good Times."

Paul Russell will perform his viral smash single "Lil Boo Thang."

Reneé Rapp will perform "Talk Too Much" as well as "Tummy Hurts" with Coco Jones.

Thirty Seconds to Mars will rock the stage with a performance of "The Kill," "Stuck," and newest single "Seasons" from their latest album," t's The End Of The World But It's A Beautiful Day."

Who's hosting the Spanish language countdown?

The show's Spanish language countdown will again broadcast from Puerto Rico with multitalented actress, singer and TV presenter Dayanara Torres as co-host. The new year's bash will take place on the grounds of the Puerto Rico Convention Center at DISTRITO T-Mobile, Puerto Rico's leading entertainment and nightlife complex.