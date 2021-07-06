Toledo fireworks accident: 4 hurt in massive explosion at Ohio block party

explosion

TOLEDO, Ohio -- Police in Ohio said stacks of fireworks piled next to a rental truck ignited and set off a cascade of explosions at a Fourth of July block party in Toledo.

Four people were hurt, but none of the injuries are life threatening, officials said.

Video captured by a neighbor shows people yelling and running for cover as the fireworks exploded in every direction Sunday night. At one point, the rental truck briefly caught fire.

The truck had been packed with fireworks, and was parked on the street at the block party.

A fire department spokesman said they're investigating what ignited the explosions.
