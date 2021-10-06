fleet week

Fleet Week: Military ships open for tours in San Francisco

By
Military ships open for tours for Fleet Week in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The US Navy opened three ships to the public Wednesday morning in San Francisco for Fleet Week.

The USS Monsoor and the USS Shoup are docked at Pier 35. The USS Rushmore is at Piers 30/32. The USS McCain is also docked at Pier 35 but is not open to the general public.



"We love showing off our ship, we are all proud of it," said Ensign Scarlett Siemans aboard the USS Shoup Wednesday morning.

Military officials have cut back on how much interior space visitors will see because of COVID. Places like the mess hall and the living quarters will be closed. But crew members onboard say they believe the highlights of the tour are located outside and are still on the tour.

"I would definitely say the wide array of weapon capabilities we have. The destroyer is the big bad ship of the Navy, getting to be right next to it is pretty special," said Ens. Jack Dale.

The ships are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday they are closed because they will participate in the parade of ships. Monday they are open from 9 a.m. to noon.

SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2021 returns with Navy's Blue Angels air show, military ships & more

