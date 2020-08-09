Coronavirus California

University of California requires flu vaccination for students, faculty and staff

This undated image shows the Sather Gate at the UC Berkeley campus in Berkeley, Calif. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Students, faculty and staff in the University of California system will be required to get a flu vaccination before Nov. 1, part of a system-wide executive order signed on Friday.

In consultation with the UC Health leadership, UC officials say the mandate is an "important proactive measure to help protect members of the UC community and the public at large."

VIDEO: Experts discuss if college is worth it this year, what it will look like
EMBED More News Videos

Watch as experts discuss if it's worth it to go to college during COVID-19 and what to expect if you do.



The newly signed order is also to help relieve the health care system during the upcoming fall and winter flu season amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"In addition to protecting those on campuses and the surrounding communities, this requirement is designed to avoid a surge of flu cases at health care facilities across the state during the unprecedented public health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic," officials say.

The UC system says the flu vaccination is required for all faculty and staff who are working at a UC location and officials say they are adding the flu shot to the existing immunization policy for students.

UC officials say, "according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), flu vaccination is a safe and effective way to prevent millions of illnesses and thousands of related medical visits every year. In recent years, flu vaccinations have reduced the risk of flu-associated hospitalizations among older adults on average by about 40 percent. Flu vaccinations also protect those around us, including those who are more vulnerable to serious flu illness."

RELATED: UC president expects campuses to hold mixture of in-person and online classes in fall

All UC students, faculty and staff have access to free flu shots covered in the UC medical plan, officials say.

"In addition, for those without group health care coverage, all ACA-compliant health plans also cover flu vaccinations as part of a preventive care package that includes no copay," officials say in the news release," the UC announcement says. "A process will be put in place for faculty and staff to request medical exemptions. Requests for disability or religious accommodations will be handled through the interactive process consistent with existing location policies and procedures."

Officials say more information on the new flu vaccination requirement will be shared in the coming weeks.

RELATED: Going to UC Berkeley in the fall? Here's what you need to know amid COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Planning to go to UC Berkeley in the fall? Here's what classes and dorms will look like during the coronavirus.



If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniavaccinesexecutive ordercoronavirus californiacoronavirusuc santa barbarauc davisfluucuclauc riversideuc san diegoschooluc berkeleyuc irvinecollegeflu preventionuc mercedflu season
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
LA County confirms 51 additional deaths, 2,645 new cases
New COVID-19 clinical trial uses multiple sclerosis drug
South Bay man with cystic fibrosis waits for COVID-19 results after nearly 2 weeks
Coronavirus live updates: CA reports more than 7,000 new cases Friday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What to know about Trump's COVID-related executive orders
EDD: The most commonly asked questions for 7 On Your Side
South Bay man with cystic fibrosis waits for COVID-19 results after nearly 2 weeks
Trump executive order mandates $400 weekly unemployment boost
San Mateo police looking for suspect in sexual assault
So bittersweet: Woman's dying wish to marry boyfriend granted
2 Bay Area women among winners of PBWC scholarships
Show More
Yosemite park officials warn community of heat-related incidents
New COVID-19 clinical trial uses multiple sclerosis drug
Scammers get EDD benefits while 1M jobless can't
Virginia rape suspect kills his accuser after being freed
US intel: Russia acting against Biden; China opposes Trump
More TOP STORIES News