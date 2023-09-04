245K pounds of Banquet frozen chicken strips recalled over plastic concerns

Conagra Brands is recalling more than 245,000 pounds of frozen chicken strips because they could contain pieces of plastic.

CHICAGO -- Conagra Brands is recalling more than 245,000 pounds of frozen chicken strips because they could contain pieces of plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Safety Inspection Services.

The affected cartons say "Banquet Chicken Strips Meal" on them, CNN reported.

SEE ALSO: More than 85,000 highchairs are under recall after two dozen reports of falls

They have "best if used by dates" of Dec. 11, 2024, Jan. 1, 2025 or Jan. 7, 2025.

The USDA says there has been at least one reported injury.

RELATED: Kia recall to fix trunk latch that won't open from the inside, which could leave people trapped

Anyone with the recalled product is urged to throw it away or return it to the store.