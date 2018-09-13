FOOD & DRINK

Argument over pizza slice allegedly leads to fatal San Francisco cane attack

The assault took place around 12:50 a.m. in the first block of Sixth Street in San Francisco, Calif. on Sept. 6, 2018, police say. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A 65-year-old man died over the weekend after he was hospitalized a week ago following an attack by a female suspect with a metal cane in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood.

The city's medical examiner's office has identified the victim as 65-year-old Harvey Grosser of San Francisco.

The assault took place around 12:50 a.m. on Sept. 6 in the first block of Sixth Street, according to police.

Video surveillance allegedly shows a woman attacking the man with the metal cane.

During Wednesday's Police Commission meeting, Police Chief William Scott said the attack occurred after the suspect got mad at the victim "over a slice of pizza."

Grosser was rushed to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, before succumbing to his injuries on Sunday, Scott said.

The female suspect has not been located.

"The case is ongoing and we do have some evidence. As with any homicide, we ask for the public's help. If you saw anything or known anything, please reach out to the San Francisco Police Department's homicide unit," he said.

Anyone with information about the homicide can call the police's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the beginning of the message.
