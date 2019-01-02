SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --You can still eat Chipotle with your New Year's dieting resolutions, thanks to their new Lifestyle Bowls.
The four new bowls cater to those on a keto, paleo, or high-protein diet, or to those simply seeking healthier dining options in general.
"Nobody wants to hear about your New Year's resolutions. And with our new menu shortcuts nobody will have to," the restaurant chain said in a tweet announcing the new menu options.
Here they are!
KETO SALAD BOWL
Braised and hand-shredded carnitas, red salsa, pasture-raised shredded cheese, and hand-mashed guacamole on a bed of fresh chopped romaine lettuce.
PALEO SALAD BOWL
Braised and hand-shredded barbacoa, fajita veggies, green salsa, and hand-mashed guacamole on a bed of fresh chopped romaine lettuce.
WHOLE30 SALAD BOWL
Braised and hand-shredded carnitas, grilled fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, and hand-mashed guacamole on a bed of fresh chopped romaine lettuce.
DOUBLE PROTEIN SALAD BOWL
A full serving of grilled adobo chicken and a second serving of grilled steak with black beans, red salsa, romaine lettuce, sour cream, and white rice.
— Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) January 2, 2019
Chipotle describes these new selections as, "ready-to-eat bowls that fit your lifestyle."