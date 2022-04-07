Food & Drink

National Burrito Day 2022: Deals and discounts

ABC7 Community journalist Melissa Pixcar went in search of the best burrito spot in the East Bay. Check out how she put her taste buds to the test! (KGO-TV)

In honor of National Burrito Day, several restaurants are offering deals.

Taco Bell rewards members get a free Doritos Locos Taco.

Del Taco is offering buy one, get one free burritos all day.

El Pollo Loco also has a BOGO deal and is offering free delivery, with no minimum purchase required.

Chipotle is offering a free side of Queso Blanco with the purchase of an entree. The chain is also rolling out a "Burrito Builder" challenge today, exclusively for Roblox players. The first 100,000 people to successfully roll a burrito will earn enough Burrito Bucks to buy an entree.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinktaco bellfoodchipotledealsrestaurant
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Crime keeping 65% of Bay Area residents from big city downtowns
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Bay Area expert says this 1 thing could bring back mask mandates
Thursday's heat could bring record highs to Santa Clara Valley
Ukraine seeks arms from NATO as fight looms on eastern front
Most drug overdose deaths are tied to these 3 SF neighborhoods
Senate poised to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court
Show More
CA landlord says tenants owe $100K in rent but can't evict them
Giants coach Alyssa Nakken on why diversity relates to winning
13-year-old mistakenly detained by SFPD outside school per claim
Woman wins $10M after pushing wrong button on lottery machine
Text message scammer poses as man's friend, asks for gift cards
More TOP STORIES News