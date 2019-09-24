Food & Drink

Disney World and Disneyland adding vegan options to every menu

Disney is the latest to take advantage of the plant-based food craze. Its theme parks in Florida and California are going vegan.

Every menu will feature meatless options including those at Disney branded hotel restaurants.

It's a major undertaking. There are more than 602 places to eat at The Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, most of them uniquely themed to a theme park, land or hotel.

At Walt Disney World, customers will find more than 400 choices. Such dishes will include:
  • Steamed asian dumplings at Le Cellier (Epcot)
  • Shiriki noodle salad at Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen (Magic Kingdom)
  • Chili-spiced crispy fried tofu bowl at Satu'li Canteen (Disney's Animal Kingdom)


The vegan dishes will be added at Disney World by early October. Disneyland will follow in spring 2020.

To help people spot then new additions, Disney says it'll be adding a new green leaf logo to the menus.

Paris and Hong Kong Disney parks have plant-based options, but only the U.S. locations will have a vegan option for every menu.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.

