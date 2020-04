Check out these sweet Easter recipes featuring Peeps

SAN FRANCISCO -- This year, most Easter celebrations have shifted to shelter-in-place gatherings. While typical holiday activities have been altered due to the novel coronavirus, families can use this time to create new traditions, memories--and recipes!In this video, Natural Chef Stefanie Bollini provides a step-by-step tutorial featuring two Easter-inspired dessert recipes that you can make at home in under 15 minutes. These simple goodies include peeps as the main ingredient, a classic treat that is sure to bring smiles and fun to your Sunday celebration.Recipe #1: Peeps S'mores SkilletWhip up a chocolate ganache and melt peeps to create a new take on a campfire classic.Click here for the full recipe.Recipe #2: Peeps PopcornCook up fluffy popcorn drizzled with melted peeps and white chocolate. It may get messy, but it's worth it.Click here for the full recipe.