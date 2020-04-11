SAN FRANCISCO -- This year, most Easter celebrations have shifted to shelter-in-place gatherings. While typical holiday activities have been altered due to the novel coronavirus, families can use this time to create new traditions, memories--and recipes!
In this video, Natural Chef Stefanie Bollini provides a step-by-step tutorial featuring two Easter-inspired dessert recipes that you can make at home in under 15 minutes. These simple goodies include peeps as the main ingredient, a classic treat that is sure to bring smiles and fun to your Sunday celebration.
Recipe #1: Peeps S'mores Skillet
Whip up a chocolate ganache and melt peeps to create a new take on a campfire classic.
Click here for the full recipe.
Recipe #2: Peeps Popcorn
Cook up fluffy popcorn drizzled with melted peeps and white chocolate. It may get messy, but it's worth it.
Click here for the full recipe.
Check out these sweet Easter recipes featuring Peeps
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News