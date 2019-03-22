Food & Drink

KFC's Chicken and Waffles are back for a limited time

Chicken and waffles is now being sold at a fast food restaurant!

Chicken and waffles are back at KFC.

After the company says it experienced "immense demand" for the food item, it will be available starting Saturday through April 29.

The popular combination is comprised of extra crispy fried chicken tossed in with thick Belgian waffles and a side of Mrs. Butterworth's syrup.

Customers can order chicken and waffles several different ways.

For $5.49, you can get one breast fillet, two-piece thigh and drum, or three-piece tenders with one waffle and a side of Mrs. Butterworth's syrup.

The Big Basket Meal is $7.99, which includes two waffles and two servings of syrup, with a choice of two-piece white meat, three-piece dark meat or four-piece tenders.

You can also get it in sandwich form for $5.99 or as part of a combo meal for $7.99, which comes with potato wedges and a soft drink.

RELATED: Chick-fil-A dubs waffles fries most popular menu item
