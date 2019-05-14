Food & Drink

Oreo brings back S'mores flavor; 4 new flavors include Marshmallow Moon

Oreo fans have many reasons to celebrate - five to be specific.

The cookie company has brought back a fan favorite. S'mores Oreo cookies are now available in stores.


These are "an Oreo take on the campfire classic, the limited-edition features a graham flavored cookie with marshmallow and chocolate flavored creme."

Then this summer, more flavors will make their debut.

First, Oreo Thins Latte. These cookies feature latte flavored creme. And unlike other new varieties, Oreo says these will be a permanent Thins flavor. They hit shelves in June.



Just in time for the 50th anniversary of the Apollo lunar landing, Marshmallow Moon Oreo cookies will be released in mid-June.



The limited-edition flavor features three moon-landing designs on the cookie with purple marshmallow creme inside. Oh, and the cookies will come in a glow in the dark packaging!


For those who enjoy ice cream with your cookies, feast your eyes on Baskin Robbins Mint Chocolate Chip flavored Oreo cookies - available mid-July.

"OREO is partnering with Baskin Robbins on this playful twist to their classic flavor featuring both mint and chocolate flavored cremes with chocolate chips," the company says.



Then as the end of summer rolls closer, and fall nears, Maple Creme flavored Oreos will be released. These limited-edition cookies feature maple flavored creme between two Golden Oreo cookies. They are available late August.



So which flavor is your favorite? OK, we won't make you choose.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkentertainmentcookiesu.s. & worldconsumeroreo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More TOP STORIES News