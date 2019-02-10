The healing powers of Golden Milk

Located in San Francisco's Mission District, Beloved Cafe is rooted in culture, community, and nutritious food.Owners, Amy and Kambiz opened this wholesome spot to serve as a calming sanctuary where visitors can escape busy city life and take solace in nutrient-dense menu options.One of the cafe's signature drinks is golden milk, known for its countless medicinal benefits and spicy, yet sweet flavor.Watch the video for Kambiz and Amy's tips when making this delicious drink.1 cup of your favorite organic nut milk1 teaspoon Beloved Cafe's Organic Golden Milk Powder*1 teaspoon honey (sweeten to taste)*Turmeric, Ginger, Ashwagandha, Cardamom, Clove, Black Pepper, Vanilla Directions:1. Heat your nut milk in a saucepan.2. When the steam starts to rise, whisk in 1 teaspoon of Golden Milk Powder and 1 teaspoon of honey.3. Bring the mixture to a gentle boil and serve.Address:3338 24th St San Francisco, CA 94110