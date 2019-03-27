Pizza restaurant opens in San Jose's Japantown

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- San Jose's Japantown is getting it's first slice of pizza.
"Jtown Pizza Company" had its soft opening today and the crowds began piling in almost immediately.
The building, by the way has a lot of history. It was built between 1890 and 1905 and served as a boardinghouse for Japanese workers.
Jtown will serve New York style and artisan pizzas-- and in keeping with the neighborhood, they'll also offer meatball egg rolls.
