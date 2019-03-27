Pizza restaurant opens in San Jose's Japantown

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- San Jose's Japantown is getting it's first slice of pizza."Jtown Pizza Company" had its soft opening today and the crowds began piling in almost immediately.The building, by the way has a lot of history. It was built between 1890 and 1905 and served as a boardinghouse for Japanese workers.Jtown will serve New York style and artisan pizzas-- and in keeping with the neighborhood, they'll also offer meatball egg rolls.