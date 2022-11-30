SoCal deaf football team celebrates its 1st CIF state title with parade

RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- The California School for the Deaf's football team celebrated a major victory with a parade in Southern California on Monday.

The team won the 2022 CIF football eight-player state championship, earning the school its first CIF state title in any sport.

"It gives them hope, it gives them positivity to know that they can achieve higher things and we can get these championships in the future," defensive coordinator Kaveh Anhoorani said through a sign language interpreter.

The school now ranks first in the state for eight-player, division I football.

This comes after they lost last year's championship at the end of an undefeated season. This year, they moved up to Division I and went undefeated again.

They even faced the same team in the championship again, but this time, they won 80-26.

The team's motto this season: unfinished business.

"The other team beat us and now this is kind of like payback, so it's that term 'unfinished business' that has really has driven us," player Gio Visco said through a sign language interpreter. "We wanted more."

