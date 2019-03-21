Crime & Safety

Former UC Berkeley student accuses Cal coaches, players of sexual harassment

Fans enter the newly retro-fitted Memorial Stadium for the Nevada-California NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2012, in Berkeley, Calif.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A former UC Berkeley student is accusing Cal football coaches and players of sexual harassment.

Paige Cornelius says she worked for the football team's sports medicine unit last season. In a public Facebook post, Cornelius wrote an unnamed coach threatened to fire her if she didn't have sex with him. She also said she would be followed, cornered, and inappropriately touched.

According to ESPN, Cornelius reported the alleged harassment, but she says she did not receive a response.

UC Berkeley released a statement saying: "We are aware of the very disturbing public allegations made on social media. Allegations of sexual violence and sexual harassment by campus employees are confidential unless officials determine policy is violated, and disciplinary action has been decided."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyberkeleyharassmentuc berkeleysexual harassmentcalifornia golden bears
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: UPS driver taken hostage in SJ breaks silence
'Flintstone House': Exclusive look inside California home
President Trump to issue college campus free speech order
Accuweather Forecast: Between storms today
Club soccer coach disputes 'Varsity Blues' UCLA student played on his team
Gray whale likely on path to Alaska spotted in SF Bay
EXCLUSIVE: Key witness in Hillsborough mansion murder case fears for his life
Show More
Mountain View superintendent pioneers new form of affordable teacher housing
Mourners in SF cheer weapons ban in New Zealand
Mountain View votes to ban RV street parking
Palo Alto police search for intruder
National Ravioli Day has customers already missing Lucca's
More TOP STORIES News