Former UC Berkeley student accuses Cal coaches, players of sexual harassment

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A former UC Berkeley student is accusing Cal football coaches and players of sexual harassment.Paige Cornelius says she worked for the football team's sports medicine unit last season. In a public Facebook post, Cornelius wrote an unnamed coach threatened to fire her if she didn't have sex with him. She also said she would be followed, cornered, and inappropriately touched.According to ESPN, Cornelius reported the alleged harassment, but she says she did not receive a response.UC Berkeley released a statement saying: "We are aware of the very disturbing public allegations made on social media. Allegations of sexual violence and sexual harassment by campus employees are confidential unless officials determine policy is violated, and disciplinary action has been decided."