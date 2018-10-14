4 dead, 1 injured in shooting at toddler's birthday party

EMBED </>More Videos

Several dead after shooting at toddlers birthday party.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas --
An altercation between two families at a toddler's birthday party led to a shooting that left four men dead and one injured, authorities say.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at a 1-year-old's party in Taft on Saturday, said Sgt. Nathan Brandley of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to KRIS, police are looking for two suspects they believe were involved in the shooting.

Four men were killed and a fifth person was taken to the hospital.

No arrests have been made yet.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly shootingshootingu.s. & worldshooting rampageTexas
Top Stories
Both directions of Highway 1 reopen near Bodega Bay after sheriff's deputy crashes into home
Swastikas and anti-Muslim messages emerge in Fremont political races
PG&E may shut down power for some East Bay and North Bay customers because of fire danger
Meet some of the Marriott workers on strike in SF since Oct. 4
Bay Area firefighters on high alert as Red Flag Warning is issued
Woman says she fatally stabbed husband after tripping on rug
Popular Oakland pop-up run by 'Chef Smelly' shut down by Alameda County
Funeral of 4 sisters killed in limo crash held Saturday
Show More
Video shows moment Uber driver was tackled to ground during SF protest
Fire danger in the Bay Area to increase Sunday, extreme caution advised
100-year-old foundry closes to make way for Google transit village
Could air traffic controller shortage have impact on safety?
Georgia war monument defaced with googly eyes
More News