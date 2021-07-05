Alameda residents celebrate 'Porch of July' by decking out homes in red, white and blue

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- The City of Alameda held its "Porch of July" event over the holiday weekend. It was a chance for residents to decorate their porches, yards, front windows or vehicles.
This year's 4th of July parade was canceled but anyone who still wanted to celebrate could take part in the "Porch of July" activities.
Residents were encouraged to wear red, white and blue, even if they don't want to decorate.
Decorating categories include the most star spangled spirit, postcards from Alameda and the people's choice award.
Alameda plans on bringing its parade back next year.
