Daly City's Francisco Martin makes Bay Area proud in 'American Idol' finale

Francisco Martin, the 19-year-old Daly City native, finished top 5.
New York's Just Sam, claimed America's hearts after she performed Kelly Clarkson's smash hit, "Stronger" and "Rise Up." Arthur Gunn was named the runner-up.
For the finale, Martin sang Harry Styles' hit song, "Adore you" and Maggie Rodgers' "Alaska," the first song he auditioned with in Oregon.
Judges Luke Brian, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie were amazed at how far his confidence improved throughout the season.
"So smooth when you delivered that it sounded like it was professionally recoded in a studio somewhere. Congratulations," said Katy Perry.
From his first audition in Sun River, Ore. he was tabbed as a top ten talent and a potential winner by 'Idol' judge Luke Bryan.
Though Francisco Martin did not win, he made it to the top 5 and the Bay Area community is still cheering him on.
His neighbors cheered for him from their balconies and other across from his house.
"A lot of these people are his godfathers," said neighbor Louie Osdria. "We all moved here a year before he was born."
His much-acclaimed Mother's Day show performance last week was a tribute to his mother, a healthcare worker at Laguna Honda Hospital.
Francisco says she's always one to sacrifice herself for her family and for others, and that he would want no other woman in the world to be his mom.
On Saturday, his family hosted a full-on neighborhood parade in Francisco's honor.
On Saturday, his family hosted a full-on neighborhood parade in Francisco's honor.
You may even notice his brother, Kiko, in some of the cheering videos shown on the show.
"I told him that I'm very proud of him. He really made it so far," said Kiko Martin, Francisco Martin's older brother.
Kiko said he is so happy to see where his brother has ended up and is excited for the future.
"When he was younger, he was more of the annoying little brother that you have," Kiko Martin said. "But, I'm such a proud brother for him. I know that he was an everyday kid, but seeing him on national TV, we're really proud of him and we really hope that he goes so far with his career."
Martin's brother says Francisco's plan is to record music soon.
The Filipino community wished the Daly City native luck and encouragment before the big night.
Francisco Martin shared his reflections and appreciation after the show in an instagram post.
"Hope you're ready to travel with me onto the next chapter in life. There's a ton of room, don't be shy," Martin posted.
Great job, Francisco! The Bay Area is proud of you!