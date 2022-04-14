Police investigate noose found at Fremont's American High School

By Kayla Quintero

A sign outside of American High School in Fremont, Calif. is pictured on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (KGO-TV)

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- In a statement, Fremont Unified School District Superintendent CJ Cammack confirmed the discovery of a noose at American High School. The rope tied into a noose was located in a tree on the East Bay campus on Tuesday, April 5.

The school district is currently working with the city's police department to investigate what is being called "a symbol of hate and violence."

Cammack stated that actions demonstrating a disregard for the district's values and for the individuals in their school community would not be tolerated. "We will assign consequences to the person or persons responsible to the fullest extent of our authority in FUSD, and pursue any criminal charges deemed appropriate by FPD," he wrote.

According to the Superintendent's statement, additional campus supervisors will be present at the high school. More counselors are also being made available to both students and staff as provided by FUSD.

