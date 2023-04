FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- CHP says it is investigating a freeway shooting at I-880 in Fremont. One person has been shot and transported to the hospital, police confirm.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m., which prompted a full closure of southbound lanes, starting from Dixon Landing Road. Two lanes have since reopened. There is no ETA on when the rest of the freeway will reopen at this time.

The condition of the shooting victim is currently unknown.