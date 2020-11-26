Happy Friendsgiving! ABC7 Midday Live team shares secret recipes topped off with a surprise

There were new recipes, old recipes and then there's Reggie's "recipe" - we are using quotation marks loosely. Check out the video above to see the dishes and reactions because not everything went perfectly.
Plus, the entire team got a surprise from an old friend.
So what did everyone bring?
Mike Nicco
Mike tried something different this year. His wife, Mrs. Nicco, typically wins Friendsgiving with her sweet treats, but they switched it up by creating a new-style Green Bean Casserole. It involves bacon - which is a gamechanger. It also has brown sugar and soy sauce - ingredients you may not think of when you're making a green bean casserole but by the looks of it, this needs to be a staple in every household.
Reggie Aqui
Who can forget Reggie's stovetop stuffing debacle of 2019? Definitely not Kumasi Aaron:
The face that @KumasiABC7 made after trying @reggieaqui stuffing is something I aspire for when I try my mother-in-law's dry turkey on Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/TMjZGJRLOA— Eric Shackelford (@ABC7Shack) November 27, 2019
Luckily, everyone has to remain distant this year so no one got a chance to try Reggie's creation: Cranberry cheese dip. It's as disgusting as it sounds. His ingredients are canned cranberry, cheese and crackers. His pro-tip is to make sure everything comes in a package so it's super easy to gross everyone out.
RELATED: Check out last year's Friendsgiving when everyone could be in person
Kristen Sze
Kristen brought her top-notch dessert game this year, but barely. Her family couldn't keep their hands off her Chocolate Champion-Chip Cookies - she only had a few left to bring in for Friendsgiving. The recipe is extremely detailed but totally worth it. It's all laid out in the video above.
Kumasi Aaron
Shop local! Kumasi supported a local business bringing in a pie from Pie Society by Angela Pinkerton. She echoed a message that is more important than ever: support local businesses. The pie she brought in should be framed - it looked perfect!
From everyone at Midday Live, have a safe holiday season and when in doubt avoid any type of dish suggestions from Reggie.
