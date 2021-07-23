Full buck moon may look especially crimson this weekend due to wildfire smoke

A coordinated natural phenomenon dubbed a "buck" moon will appear overhead, earning the name because the antlers of male deer are in full-growth mode during this time of the year.
The moon may carry a red or orange hue in some parts of the United States because of the large wildfires being fought in California and Oregon.
The "buck" moon will be visible through Sunday, but Friday promises to offer peak illumination.
The moon will start to rise in the east-southeastern sky over San Francisco at 8:42 p.m. on Friday, and 9:27 p.m. on Saturday.
You can check the time and direction of the moonrise in your town on the TimeAndDate.com website.