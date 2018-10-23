SALESFORCE TRANSIT CENTER

SFCTA votes unanimously to suspend funding to Transbay Joint Powers Authority

EMBED </>More Videos

The San Francisco County Transportation Authority voted unanimously to suspend funding to the Transbay Joint Powers Authority, effectively ending its ability to oversee the next stage of the Salesforce Transit Center. (KGO-TV)

Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The San Francisco County Transportation Authority voted unanimously Tuesday to suspend funding to the Transbay Joint Powers Authority, effectively ending its ability to oversee the next stage of the Transit Center, which will extend Caltrain from 4th & King Streets to the center.

"A crumbling park at the top, a cracked beam at the bottom, this is just not the right agency," Supervisor Aaron Peskin said.

Peskin says the three to six month hold on funding will be a catalyst for figuring out which agency will oversee phase two.


Still, Transbay Joint Powers Authority Executive Director Mark Zabaneh says he is hopeful they can regain control of the project.

"Well obviously the board of supervisors is very disappointed about the developments in the Transit Center. I accept that, I understand that but my hope is that we'll regain their credibility in the program and move forward," Zabaneh said.

The board of supervisors' disappointment was palpable.

TIMELINE: A look at the Salesforce Transit Center closure in San Francisco

"The cameras are here for a reason because we have a problem and we have a problem because there always seems to be shady details," Supervisor Malia Cohen said as she chastised Zabaneh for not being able to answer questions about the TJPA's operation costs.


Both the supervisors and TJPA say they are committed to maintaining the schedule and momentum of the downtown extension.

The suspended funding will not impact the repairs to the Transit Center which will be covered by the contractor or designer depending on what caused the cracked beams.

There are people on site right now ready to take samples to make that determination once the peer review approves the sampling method. That will take 5-7 days, then another two weeks to do the testing.

Get the latest stories and videos about the Salesforce Transit Center here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
constructionSalesforce Transit Centerbus terminalbus stationmunimass transitpublic transportationroad closureengineeringtraffic delaytrafficac transitamtrakgreyhoundSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SALESFORCE TRANSIT CENTER
Timeline of Salesforce Transit Center closure in SF
Fremont Street in SF partially reopened after 20 day closure
Officials say Fremont St will reopen in time for Monday morning commute
Officials promise Fremont St. will re-open next Wednesday or sooner
More Salesforce Transit Center
Top Stories
SJ DA will not charge officers involved in fatal shooting at Metcalf Energy Center
Fires at 2 Oakland construction sites under investigation
VIDEO: Look inside this incredible $45 million SF home
SF police arrest suspect accused of sucker punching man waiting for rideshare
Report names 263 Catholic clergy accused of sexual misconduct in Bay Area
Six major fires in Oakland: No one believes in coincidence
Man rescued after suffering shark bite near Farallon Islands, officials say
Study: It would take 20.5 years of saving to afford down payment for SJ home
Show More
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman says he 'hates' the Dodgers
Alameda DA will not charge BART officer involved in Oakland shooting
6 kids dead, 12 sick in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Mega Millions jackpot at $1.6B for drawing tonight
Carr loves playing for Raiders even though not 'popular' to be one
More News