Funeral plans announced for son of Oakland City Councilwoman who was shot, killed near USC

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An Oakland City Leader has revealed plans for her son's memorial after he was murdered in Los Angeles.Victor McElhaney, 21, died after being shot during a robbery near the University of Southern California on March 10.McElhaney is the son of Oakland City Councilwoman Lynette Gibson McElhaney.The family plans to hold a viewing for Victor McElhaney on Friday, at the Harris Funeral Home Legacy. A Memorial service will follow on Saturday, at the Auditorium at Oakland Temple Hill.Loved ones say Victor McElhaney was a talented drummer. He was majoring in music at USC and was returning to campus from a friend's home when he was killed.No arrests have been made in McElhaney's murder.