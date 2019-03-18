Funeral plans announced for son of Oakland City Councilwoman who was shot, killed near USC

Oakland City Councilwoman Lynette Gibson McElhaney announces funeral plans for her son Victor who was murdered in Los Angeles.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An Oakland City Leader has revealed plans for her son's memorial after he was murdered in Los Angeles.

Victor McElhaney, 21, died after being shot during a robbery near the University of Southern California on March 10.

McElhaney is the son of Oakland City Councilwoman Lynette Gibson McElhaney.

The family plans to hold a viewing for Victor McElhaney on Friday, at the Harris Funeral Home Legacy. A Memorial service will follow on Saturday, at the Auditorium at Oakland Temple Hill.

Loved ones say Victor McElhaney was a talented drummer. He was majoring in music at USC and was returning to campus from a friend's home when he was killed.

No arrests have been made in McElhaney's murder.
