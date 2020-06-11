Garth Brooks hosting concert event at 300 drive-in theaters across North America

Music legend Garth Brooks is used to playing arenas and stadiums full of fans.But this summer, Brooks taking his act to the drive-in. Brooks will play a concert event at 300 drive-in theaters across America on June 27. Tickets go on sale June 19 for $100. The ticket will be good for one passenger car or SUV."I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it," Brooks said in a statement. "This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in."Drive-in theaters have experienced a rebirth of sorts with social distancing guidelines in effect during the COVID-19 pandemic."It's really cool that people, in the time, things have changed," Brooks told Robin Roberts on Good Morning America on Thursday. "People seem to change with it and come up with ideas...this one guy came to me and said 'hey, look we can put 300, 400 drive-in theaters together if you will create a concert solely for the drive-ins. We can have families jump in the car and come out on Saturday night."The concert, which Brooks calls "social distancing partying," will be at drive-ins all over North America for one night. Brooks said the event will follow all the COVID-19 restrictions for every state."This is the perfect way for us to still get to play music and still follow all the rules that we're under right now," Brooks said.