Crews responding to gas leak in San Rafael; no evacuations, authorities say

Gas leak in the area of Terra Linda High School. Police and Fire are on scene, please avoid the area. https://t.co/nj2AUD7HJ2 — San Rafael Police Department (@SanRafaelPolice) July 12, 2022

Fire crews on scene of a ruptured 4” gas main at Terra Linda HS. Awaiting PG&E arrival. Road closures in immediate area. NO evacuations. — San Rafael Fire (@SRFD) July 12, 2022

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are responding to a report of a ruptured gas main in San Rafael, authorizes said on Tuesday.The reported gas leak is at Terra Linda High School, according to a tweet by the San Rafael fire department, where a four inch gas main ruptured.PG&E crews are on its way.There are no evacuations, but roads are closed in the area.