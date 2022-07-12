Crews responding to gas leak in San Rafael; no evacuations, authorities say

The reported gas leak is at Terra Linda High School, according to a tweet by the San Rafael fire department, where a four inch gas main ruptured.
Gas leak in the area of Terra Linda High School. Police and Fire are on scene, please avoid the area. https://t.co/nj2AUD7HJ2— San Rafael Police Department (@SanRafaelPolice) July 12, 2022
Fire crews on scene of a ruptured 4” gas main at Terra Linda HS. Awaiting PG&E arrival. Road closures in immediate area. NO evacuations.— San Rafael Fire (@SRFD) July 12, 2022
PG&E crews are on its way.
There are no evacuations, but roads are closed in the area.