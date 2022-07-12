Crews responding to gas leak in San Rafael; no evacuations, authorities say

The reported gas leak is at Terra Linda High School, where a four inch gas main ruptured.
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are responding to a report of a ruptured gas main in San Rafael, authorizes said on Tuesday.

The reported gas leak is at Terra Linda High School, according to a tweet by the San Rafael fire department, where a four inch gas main ruptured.

PG&E crews are on its way.

There are no evacuations, but roads are closed in the area.
