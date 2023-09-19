East Bay gas main break prompts shelter-in-place order for parts of El Cerrito, Kensington

EL CERRITO, Calif. -- Residents are being ordered to shelter in place in part of Kensington near El Cerrito on Tuesday morning because of a gas main break.

Kensington police issued an alert shortly after 9:15 a.m. about the gas main break in the area of Cambridge and Yale Avenues.

Shelter-in-place map in area of El Cerrito and Kensington. Contra Costa County

PG &E says that a third-party digging project hit a gas line, and crews are at the scene working on the situation.

People living in the area are ordered to shelter in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area until the main is repaired.

The El Cerrito Fire Department is telling residents sheltering in place to go inside and close all windows and doors until further instructions. They say to stay off the phone and not to call 911 unless there is a life-threatening emergency.

