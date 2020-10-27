Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to give update on COVID-19, California fires

Gov. Gavin Newsom listens to a reporter's question during his daily news briefing at the Governor's Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif. Thursday, April 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to hold a press conference at noon Tuesday to give an update on the coronavirus pandemic and wildfires burning in California.

We'll be streaming the press conference at noon. Check back to watch live and read updates.

California's COVID-19 case count topped 900,000 Monday, but the rate of spread has slowed in the state. The positivity rate for the past two weeks of testing is 2.8% on average.

While things have been trending in the right direction for weeks, there are concerns that socializing will increase around the holidays and more gatherings will be moved indoors during the winter months, and both those factors could cause cases to start climbing again.

But perhaps the more pressing concern for many Californians is the threat of wildfires. Yet another large fire is spreading in Southern California Tuesday. The Silverado Fire, which started Monday, has burned more than 7,000 acres near Irvine. As of Tuesday morning, it was 0% contained.

We'll update this story as we listen to Gov. Newsom's press conference at noon.
