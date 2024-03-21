GDC: World's largest gaming conference generating over $40 million in economic impact for SF

According to "San Francisco Travel," GDC will generate over $40 million in economic impact for the city.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco is getting a huge boost to the economy thanks to thousands of people in the gaming industry.

"GDC is the premium conference in video games, and it's an amazing collection of people," said Michael Sapiro, CEO of Better Play Studios.

The Game Developers Conference, or GDC for short, is attracting video game developers and executives like Sapiro and Vanessa Lane, who are there to launch their product.

"We work with leading psychologists to create video games that are good for your mental health without sacrificing any of the fun," said Lane, Co-founder COO of Better Play Studios. "There is something so special about being in person at GDC in San Francisco, and we honestly just love the city."

We noticed a line outside of Peruvian Restaurant, Bocado, right across from the conference.

"Super happy. I want everyone to try my food. This is why I cook for all the guests," said William Uracauhua, chef at Bocado Restaurant. "We have many reservations, many parties."

A sigh of relief as many businesses in the area are still recovering from the negative impacts of APEC, which closed multiple streets and blocked foot traffic and business.

"We probably lost $30,000 that week, and then there was the week of set up and take downs so definitely night and day," said Kim Kobasic, owner of The Brickhouse Bar and Grill.

The Brickhouse Bar and Grill is seeing the biggest economic boost in months this week.

"We are surrounded by offices that are still not full yet, so these events at Moscone Center are just -- they almost make and break us at this point. We are so grateful," Kobasic said. "It has been fantastic so far. Lots of big reservations. We've got some parties."

Henry Karnilowicz, president of the Soma Business Association, is hoping San Francisco advocates for more conferences like this one.

"Please have more of these conventions. Work with everyone. We can to bring more of them here to the city," Karnilowicz said.

