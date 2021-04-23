explosion

Gender reveal used 80 pounds of explosives, damaged homes in New Hampshire

EMBED <>More Videos

Gender reveal used 80 pounds of explosives

KINGSTON, New Hampshire -- An explosion shook neighborhoods and damaged homes in New Hampshire.

The big blast was all part of a gender reveal around 7 p.m. Tuesday in Kingston.

Authorities said the reveal used 80 pounds of explosives called Tannerite, usually used for firearms practice.

Neighbor Tina Bouraphael was on her back porch exercising when she heard the blast.

"It was really very strong," Bouraphael said. "And, I just caught it at the end. It was just a big boom crack. It was very loud. It just shook my whole porch."

She said the explosion shook her home's foundation, causing multiple cracks.

Others said it knocked pictures off their walls.

The gender reveal boom shook neighboring towns and could be felt in all of Northern Massachusetts.

"I'm not upset because I have chalk or confetti blowing my way. I mean, it was an explosion that rocked my house, my neighbor's, my community and town," neighbor Sara Taglieri said. "It was just absolutely over-the-top ridiculous."

The gender reveal was done at a gravel pit belonging to neighborhood business Torromeo Industries.

The man who set it off said he thought it would be safe there.

Police said he is cooperating with their investigation.

Authorities have not determined if charges are warranted.

And, for those who were wondering...it's a boy.

ALSO READ: SpaceX launches third crew in a year, flies on reused rocket
EMBED More News Videos

Elon Musk's company has launched the third-ever crewed flight and its first to make use of a previously flown rocket booster and spacecraft.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new hampshireexplosionpregnancyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPLOSION
UK police: Blast outside hospital was terrorist incident
3 arrested in deadly UK car explosion; terror investigate underway
At least 98 killed in Sierra Leone fuel tanker explosion
4 injured, 2 unaccounted for after explosion rocks apartment complex
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bay Area's Native Americans making a better future by looking to past
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
More TOP STORIES News