LIVE: George Floyd protest expected at noon in San Francisco's UN Plaza

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A protest related to the death George Floyd is expected to happen at noon Saturday at the UN Plaza in San Francisco.This protest follows massive nationwide protests Friday night in response to Floyd's death, including in Oakland.The protest left significant damage in the streets of Oakland with many storefronts destroyed and windows shattered.Floyd died Monday in Minneapolis.Video shows police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck until he became motionless.The police officer was arrested Friday on murder and manslaughter charges.ABC7 will carry Saturday's protest live here.