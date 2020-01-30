San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl 2020: The Rock wishes super fan George Kittle luck ahead of 49ers vs. Chiefs

MIAMI (KGO) -- After San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle opened up about what a huge fan he is of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, the actor and professional wrestler wished him luck in Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs.

VIDEO: 49ers' George Kittle describes being 'chest to chest' with The Rock on Opening Night, grades his new tequila

During a press conference on Opening Night Monday, Kittle described how starstruck he was after meeting him during an event at Marlin's Park.

"I was like, 'Oh what!?' and turned around and all the sudden he's chest to chest with me," he said.

Kittle says The Rock greeted him with a "What's up, Brother?"

RELATED: Funniest moments from San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle on Opening Night

He also got a sneak-peek sampling of The Rock's new Teremana tequila, which isn't available until March.

The Rock also made light of their encounter on Twitter after Kittle called him "really big and really sweaty" during the press conference.

"It was hot under all those lights," he said. "Have FUN this Sunday at the #SuperBowlLIV brother. Own it."




