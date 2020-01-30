Super Bowl 2020: The Rock wishes super fan George Kittle luck ahead of 49ers vs. Chiefs

VIDEO: 49ers' George Kittle describes being 'chest to chest' with The Rock on Opening Night, grades his new tequila
During a press conference on Opening Night Monday, Kittle described how starstruck he was after meeting him during an event at Marlin's Park.
"I was like, 'Oh what!?' and turned around and all the sudden he's chest to chest with me," he said.
Kittle says The Rock greeted him with a "What's up, Brother?"
RELATED: Funniest moments from San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle on Opening Night
He also got a sneak-peek sampling of The Rock's new Teremana tequila, which isn't available until March.
The Rock also made light of their encounter on Twitter after Kittle called him "really big and really sweaty" during the press conference.
"It was hot under all those lights," he said. "Have FUN this Sunday at the #SuperBowlLIV brother. Own it."
Chest to chest with my guy @gkittle46. Have FUN this Sunday at the #SuperBowlLIV brother. Own it. Glad you loved your new bottle of @Teremana #peoplestightend #peopleschamp 🥃 💪🏾https://t.co/lBr4dhS3WD— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 30, 2020
“He’s really big and sweaty” 😂— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 30, 2020
It was hot under all those lights.
Enjoy your @Teremana tequila brother and we will for sure get together again and raise a glass 🥃 🥩
In the meantime, have FUN this Sunday. #hardestworkersintheroom #SuperBowlLIV https://t.co/pK9iL6ZI0M
