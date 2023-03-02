House Ethics Committee opens investigation into Rep. George Santos

NEW YORK -- The House Committee on Ethics announced Thursday that is has officially opened an investigation into embattled Congressman George Santos.

Santos responded on social media and said that he is "fully cooperating."

The investigation comes as the newly elected representative for New York's 3rd District is accused of lying about his education, marriage, work experience, family ties to 9/11 and the Holocaust.

Santos has previously said he did what he needed to do to get elected and and lied about his degrees from Baruch and NYU.

The bipartisan leaders of the committee announced the panel had voted unanimously to establish an investigative subcommittee to look into the allegations. The panel voted to take action on Tuesday.

The probe will review whether Santos "failed to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House, violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role in a firm providing fiduciary services, and/or engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office," the committee said in a statement.

Panel leaders - Republican Rep. David Joyce of Ohio and Democratic Rep. Susan Wild of Pennsylvania - will lead the probe, with two other lawmakers from each party.

Santos had already removed himself from his committee assignments but otherwise has refused calls from Republicans in New York to step down from office.

Read the committee's full statement below:

"In accordance with House Rule XI, clause 3, and Committee Rules 10(a)(2) and 16(d), the Committee unanimously voted on February 28, 2023, to establish an Investigative Subcommittee. Pursuant to the Committee's action, the Investigative Subcommittee shall have jurisdiction to determine whether Representative George Santos may have: engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign; failed to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House; violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role in a firm providing fiduciary services; and/or engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office.

The Honorable David Joyce will serve as Chair of the Investigative Subcommittee, and the Honorable Susan Wild will serve as the Ranking Member. The other two members of the Investigative Subcommittee are the Honorable John Rutherford and the Honorable Glenn Ivey.

The Committee notes that the mere fact of establishing an Investigative Subcommittee does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred."

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)