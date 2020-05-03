Society

George W. Bush encourages unity in rare public message

Former President George W. Bush delivered a message Saturday on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, invoking inspiration while asking Americans to put aside their differences.

The three-minute video was a rare public commentary from the former president, who led the country during another crisis: The September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.



"Following 9/11, I saw a great nation rise as one to honor the brave, to grieve with the grieving and to embrace unavoidable new duties," Bush said. "I have no doubt, none at all, that this spirit of service and sacrifice is alive and well in America."

The former president's message is part of a project called, "The Call to Unite," a livestreaming event led by Tim Shriver, who is chairman of Special Olympics. Former presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton have also recorded videos for the project, which also includes messages from Shriver, Oprah Winfrey, and dozens of others.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybill clintonoprah winfreyjimmy cartercoronavirussocial mediaspecial olympicscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldpoliticscovid 19 pandemicgeorge w. bushcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
'Depression-era numbers': CA recovery will take years, Newsom warns
Calls mount to close live animal markets in Bay Area amid COVID-19 crisis
SF may follow stricter order than Newsom's CA reopening, health official says
WATCH TOMORROW: 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
WATCH TOMORROW: Newsom to reveal new rules for CA businesses to reopen
Some LA County COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted Friday
Show More
Coronavirus: Grim forecast for CA recovery
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
'Super Science with Drew': Tornado in a bottle
Speeding surges during CA's shelter-in-place order, CHP says
More TOP STORIES News