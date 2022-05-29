Georgia boat crash leaves 5 dead; man charged with boating under influence

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Search teams recovered the bodies of three missing passengers Sunday following a deadly boating accident in Georgia.Their bodies were found in water about 14 feet deep, and in close proximity to each other, officials said.This brings the death toll from the crash to five people.Two boats collided Saturday on the Wilmington River near Savannah.One of the boats had six people on board. The other one had three. Four people were taken to the hospital.One of the surviving boaters, Mark Christopher Stegall, 45, has been charged with boating under the influence, Mark McKinnon of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said.This crash is the second involving a boat and serious injuries on the Wilmington River in May. A local businessman was killed May 5 when a boat he was aboard struck an unlit channel marker near the Savannah Yacht Club and he was hit on the head by an unknown object, authorities said.Traditionally, Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest of the year for recreational boaters.