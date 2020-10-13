Man suffers serious injuries after explosion, prompts road closure in Gilroy, police say

GILROY, Calif. -- A man suffered serious injuries in an explosion Monday afternoon in Gilroy that has prompted a bomb squad investigation, police said.Gilroy firefighters responded at 2:20 p.m. to the 1700 block of Mantelli Drive after someone reported the explosion.Mantelli Drive between Rancho Hills Drive and Learnard Way will be closed Monday night, will likely be closed for the Tuesday morning commute and may be closed for several days, police said.The explosion is being investigated by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office bomb squad.