Man shot and killed attempting to stop car robbery in Gilroy, suspect in custody, police say

GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- A suspect is in custody Tuesday after shooting and killing a man in Gilroy while stealing his car overnight, police say.

Gilroy Police responded to the 1300 block of Pheasant Drive at 12:24 a.m., where they found the 33-year-old victim in the street, shot in the chest.

According to their investigation, the victim confronted the suspect, who was stealing his car. The suspect then shot the victim and left in the victim's car.

The California Highway Patrol were able to track the stolen car and after a chase, were able to take the suspect into custody south of Salinas.

