Gilroy shooting victim's relatives stunned by two more mass shootings

GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- Just one week after a gunman opened fire at Gilroy's Garlic Festival, there are now more victims for Jamie Day to pray for across America.Two more mass shootings happened within 24 hours at a Walmart in El Paso and in Dayton Ohio, leaving dozens dead and wounded."It just keeps coming and coming. We have to stay strong and help those other communities as well," said Day.In San Jose, there was a birthday party for Keyla Salazar who was killed at the garlic festival. She would've been 14 years old on Sunday."It's a special moment even though she's not here. We're just really sad," said Keyla's Aunt Katiuska Pimentel.The birthday party became a celebration of life for Keyla."Everyday we're seeing more pain, more shootings, you really have to wonder what's going on in this world," Pimentel added.At the Family Assistance Center at Rucker Elementary in Gilroy, officials say about 500 people have sought help. Many suffering with psychological trauma from the shooting."They've lived through it at Gilroy Garlic Festival, now they're seeing it again in another parts of country," said Adam Flores from the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.This community is now trying to heal."We have to pray for each other. It's stupid for people to kill each other. Senseless, just senseless," said Day.