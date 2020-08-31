VIDEO | 3-year-old girl dangles in mid-air after getting swept away by kite

HSINCHU, TAIWAN -- People everywhere are breathing a sigh of relief after a terrifying accident for a little girl.

A frightening new video shows the 3-year-old girl being swept up in the air by a kite after a strong wind gust at a kite festival in Taiwan.

The girl is seen dangling above a stunned crowd of onlookers after getting tangled up in the kite. She eventually landed safely.

Fortunately, the girl wasn't seriously hurt. She did have scratches on her face and neck.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kite festival
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indoor hair salons, barbershops, malls reopen in Santa Clara Co.
Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
Wildfire updates: CZU Lightning Complex Fire 37% contained, CAL FIRE says
Sonoma Co. fire survivors get assistance on recovery as communities repopulate
NASA satellite images show burn scars from Bay Area wildfires
Protesters clash during Trump rally at Golden Gate Bridge
Mountain lion spotted outside Peninsula home
Show More
ABC to present special tribute to Chadwick Boseman tonight
St. Louis officer dies after being shot by gunman
Stanford University to close most of campus to the public
Staples Center to serve as voting center for November election
Girl Scout uncovers stories of hidden Bay Area past
More TOP STORIES News