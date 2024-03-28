Solano Co. Girl Scouts given counterfeit money for cookies prompting federal investigation: police

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- Someone is taking advantage of kids in Solano County by passing fake money to buy Girl Scout cookies.

It happened three times last month. Each time, it involved the person giving the scouts a counterfeit $100 bill.

Fairfield police say that usually, the goal of the scammer is to get cash in return.

Investigators say it happened twice at Lowes parking lots, and the third time was in front of a Peet's Coffee.

"It's just heartbreaking. These are children, you know? We are taking advantage of our children. In both cases, the person came across extremely genuine, just wanting to support the Girl Scout troops," said Jennifer Brantley with the Fairfield Police.

One of the troops was victimized last year as well.

Because counterfeit money was used, the Secret Service is also investigating.

