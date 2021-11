The Girl Scouts are adding a new cookie to their lineup.The new Adventureful is a brownie-inspired cookie with a hint of sea salt and caramel-flavored creme.Girl Scouts across the country will begin to offer Adventurefuls next cookie season alongside iconic favorites like Thin Mints and Samoas.Along with the new cookie, Girl Scouts USA also announced new cookie business badges.They will help girls think like entrepreneurs as they run their own businesses.The Girl Scouts kick off cookie season in January and goes through April.