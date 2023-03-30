GLAAD recognizes outstanding LGBTQ+ achievement in media

The GLAAD Media Awards honor those in entertainment who have shown exemplary achievements for fair, accurate, and inclusive representation of the LGBTQ+ community.

This year marks the 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards, honoring the very best entertainers and making a real difference in the lives of the LGBTQ+ community.

Today, there are more positive representations of queer people than ever before. But unfortunately, the hate and negative rhetoric has been ramped up.

"It is every human's duty to fight, to advocate, to do whatever we can," Madonna stated at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards.

Anti-queer legislation has been in the headlines, spearheaded by politicians like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who've even called for an end to Pride Month.

"Representation through media helps bring us into your living room and introduces you to people in the LGBTQ community," said Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD President and CEO.

In March of this year, the state of Tennessee passed an anti-drag bill and at least nine other states have proposed similar legislation.

Trans people have been targeted with legislative bills banning gender-affirming care.

Ronica Mukerjee, MSN Family Nurse Practitioner added, "Transgender people seeking health care often have a hard time because they can't find providers that they trust."

GLAAD's mission is to stop misinformation and take action against LGBTQ+ rhetoric.

The GLAAD Media Awards give the queer community a platform to celebrate and promote equality.