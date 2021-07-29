Society

'One of our city's true lights': San Francisco mourns loss of Glide co-founder Janice Mirikitani

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A longtime San Francisco philanthropist and poet has passed away.

Several local lawmakers confirmed the death of Janice Mirikitani, posting tributes online.

Mirikitani cofounded the Glide Foundation, which has helped San Franciscans in need for decades.

She was married to Glide minister Cecil Williams.

Mirikitani also published several collections of poetry and was the city's poet laureate from 2000 to 2002.

Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) released the following statement regarding her passing:

"I'm beyond heartbroken that our beloved Janice Mirikitani has passed. Jan was one of the most exceptional human beings I've ever met, combining strength and love like no one else. My condolences to the love of her life - Rev. Cecil Williams - to the entire Glide community, and to all of San Francisco. This is a huge loss for our community."

San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney wrote, in part, "We lost a legend today."


San Francisco Mayor London Breed's office also issued a statement.

The mayor says Mirikitani was "one of our City's true lights," calling her "a visionary, a revolutionary artist, and the very embodiment of San Francisco's compassionate spirit."

Breed says as a poet, she used the power of her words "to further the fight for equality and to call for a more just and peaceful world."

Breed also commended Mirikitani's work at Glide Memorial Church.

