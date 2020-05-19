Pets & Animals

San Jose man turns viral goat stampede video into opportunity to help fight hunger

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The South Bay man behind the viral goat stampede video, showing the animals running wild through a San Jose neighborhood, is now using his newfound fame to help fight hunger.

"If you're here b/c of the goats please consider donating to help feed those in need," posted Zach Roelands on his Twitter page.

VIDEO: Herd of goats take over streets in San Jose neighborhood

Roelands shared video of the now famous goats on May 12 saying, "This is the craziest thing to happen all quarantine." It got a huge response on Twitter with four-point-four million views.

With so much attention on his video, Roelands used the opportunity to launch a fundraiser for Feeding America.

He was hoping to raise $2,500. But Roelands has more than doubled that goal with more than $6,000 in donations as of Tuesday morning.
