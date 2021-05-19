The Golden Gate Bridge has been singing since last year, engineers seek out a fix

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Golden Gate Bridge is still singing.This has been going on since last year.Experts say the noise comes from wind passing through new railings and wind fairings on the western side of the bridge.They were installed as part of the wind retrofit project.According to the San Francisco Chronicle, engineers in Canada are now trying to figure out how to silence the bridge.However, there are still very few details on when or how the fix may happen.They will have more to say about it this summer.