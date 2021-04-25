Life-sized teddy bear 'Bearsun' makes it from LA to Golden Gate Bridge, raising money for charity

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A life-sized teddy bear by the name of Bearsun successfully (and safely) reached his destination at the Golden Gate Bridge on Saturday to raise money for charity.
The man in the suit, Jessy Larios, 33, walked more than 400 miles.
ABC7 spotted "the bear" in San Jose on Thursday. He navigated his way up north and was in Colma, then at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park and Castro District earlier Saturday.
He has been recording his entire trip on Instagram.
Bearsun started on his journey in Little Tokyo in Los Angeles.
He has been accepting donations via GoFundMe to help his adventure.
Bearsun (or Larios) plans to post a poll on his account for followers to decide which nonprofit he will give all the donations he has received on his trip.
As of Saturday afternoon, he has raised nearly $15,000.
