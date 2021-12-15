Golden Gate officials have plan to stop humming sound on span, report says

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the Bridge District has detailed a plan to attach aluminum clips with rubber sleeves to all 12,000 vertical slats in the pedestrian handrails.
Rubber will absorb the vibrations that cause the bridge to "whistle" when its windy.
Work will last at least a year at a cost of $450,000.
The district's Board of Directors will take up the plan on Friday.
If approved, the work is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.