'We don't have the same freedom': Black Lives Matter demonstrators march across Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hundreds marched across the Golden Gate Bridge on Labor Day, protesting the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and the police shooting that left Jacob Blake paralyzed from the waist down."We don't have the same freedom that white people have," said San Francisco resident Woodrow Parker.Law enforcement surrounded the crowd on foot, bikes and the roadway, making sure no one jumped over the fence to block traffic."I'm just hoping these marches will get more attention and get more people thinking this is an issue and let me learn about it," said Oakland resident Ayana Gonzalez.Among the crowd, we met a group of volunteers with first aid supplies ready to respond to emergencies."If people get hurt, if people need supplies, I have some hand sanitizer, I got masks to keep people safe from COVID. I got some snacks and water," said Maeve.These volunteers were shocked to see the number of law enforcement on the bridge."We have a van that we can ideally transport someone. The cops make it really hard in this situation because they are not letting us get through. Normally we would have our van and we could be closer," said Maeve.Thanking a Black CHP officer was Leia Schenk, founder of the nonprofit Empact."His life matters, just like our lives matter. He is one of us and he has a job to do," said Schenk.Schenk joined the march with her kids' future in mind. "This is for them. We do this for them. This is about saving lives within the community. Black lives are under attack, we are not safe."As to what's next? Many demonstrators in the crowd said they plan to keep organizing."Still nothing... we are still out here in 2020 in the middle of a global pandemic marching across the Golden Gate Bridge just so that Black people can live. Just so I can live," said Gonzalez.