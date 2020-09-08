race in america

'We don't have the same freedom': Black Lives Matter demonstrators march across Golden Gate Bridge

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hundreds marched across the Golden Gate Bridge on Labor Day, protesting the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and the police shooting that left Jacob Blake paralyzed from the waist down.

"We don't have the same freedom that white people have," said San Francisco resident Woodrow Parker.

RELATED: San Jose State University athletes organize Black Lives Matter solidarity walk

Law enforcement surrounded the crowd on foot, bikes and the roadway, making sure no one jumped over the fence to block traffic.

"I'm just hoping these marches will get more attention and get more people thinking this is an issue and let me learn about it," said Oakland resident Ayana Gonzalez.



Among the crowd, we met a group of volunteers with first aid supplies ready to respond to emergencies.

"If people get hurt, if people need supplies, I have some hand sanitizer, I got masks to keep people safe from COVID. I got some snacks and water," said Maeve.

VIDEO: Meet the 2 Bay Area teens who organized, led massive Black Lives Matter rally in June on Golden Gate Bridge

EMBED More News Videos

A peaceful protest brought traffic to a stop on the Golden Gate Bridge over the weekend and two Bay Area teenage girls are the ones who organized it



These volunteers were shocked to see the number of law enforcement on the bridge.

"We have a van that we can ideally transport someone. The cops make it really hard in this situation because they are not letting us get through. Normally we would have our van and we could be closer," said Maeve.
Thanking a Black CHP officer was Leia Schenk, founder of the nonprofit Empact.

RELATED: San Jose nonprofit, HERO Tent, offers water, food, supplies to BLM protesters across Bay Area

"His life matters, just like our lives matter. He is one of us and he has a job to do," said Schenk.

Schenk joined the march with her kids' future in mind. "This is for them. We do this for them. This is about saving lives within the community. Black lives are under attack, we are not safe."



As to what's next? Many demonstrators in the crowd said they plan to keep organizing.

"Still nothing... we are still out here in 2020 in the middle of a global pandemic marching across the Golden Gate Bridge just so that Black people can live. Just so I can live," said Gonzalez.

See more stories and videos related to race in America here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygolden gate bridgesan franciscoblack lives matterprotestracismjacob blakegeorge floydafrican americansrace in americapolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Meet 2 Bay Area teens who led Black Lives Matter protest on Golden Gate Bridge
RACE IN AMERICA
Jacob Blake talks in new video from hospital: 'It hurts to breathe'
Teen star of 'Fresh Off the Boat' talks hate against Asian Americans
Trump threatens funding for CA if schools use 1619 Project
Weekend of protest: Peaceful at Derby, unruly in Portland
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: PG&E gives update on potential power shutoffs
Where your county lands on CA's new 4-tier reopening plan
Would you leave the Bay Area and move to Oklahoma for $10K?
Bay Area conserves energy, braces for possible fires amid heat wave
Building a Better Bay Area: Changing Workplace
SF Ocean Beach parking lot closure not stopping crowds
SF event space building 'socially distanced' phone bank ahead of election 
Show More
Odds dimming of another $1,200 stimulus payment
Pyro device at gender reveal party blamed for raging CA fire
Oak Fire burning in Mendocino Co. prompts evacuation orders
Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Statewide Flex Alert issued for today
More TOP STORIES News